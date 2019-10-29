SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million.

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

SBFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

