SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

SBAC stock traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.23. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $151.28 and a 52-week high of $270.42.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $382,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.