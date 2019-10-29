Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

