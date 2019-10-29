Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 435,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,707,827. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

