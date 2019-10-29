Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

