Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,174. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.