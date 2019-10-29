S&CO Inc. Boosts Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

