S&CO Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of COST traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.75. 61,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,958. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.