S&CO Inc. Purchases 2,327 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $1,579,698. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 1,238,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

