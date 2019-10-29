Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.62 Million

Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $450.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.80 million and the highest is $458.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $433.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 340,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

