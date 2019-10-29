Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

