Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 50,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.