Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. B. Riley currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

