Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 592.7% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

