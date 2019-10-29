Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCT stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.35. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

