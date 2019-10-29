Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 605,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

