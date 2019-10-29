Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 155.19% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $30,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

