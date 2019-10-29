Sentinel Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $52,601.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

