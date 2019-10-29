Sepio Capital LLC Has $567,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,220,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. 8,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

