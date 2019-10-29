Sepio Capital LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

