Sepio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

