Sepio Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after buying an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $148,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,267,000 after buying an additional 267,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13,904.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 214,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 213,155 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $281.15. 18,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,375. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

