Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SEPL traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.67). 91,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.36. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $665.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

In related news, insider Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £3,990,000 ($5,213,641.71).

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

