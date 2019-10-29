Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

SMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

