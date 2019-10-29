Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.42

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.42 and last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 116963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. National Bank Financial set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$411.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Stephen Michael Orr bought 5,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$80,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,418.25. Insiders bought a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $124,993 over the last ninety days.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

