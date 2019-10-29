Shayne & CO. LLC Has $28.58 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 18.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of SYSCO worth $28,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 651,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

