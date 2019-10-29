Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

