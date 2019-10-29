Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 557,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,787. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,055 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

