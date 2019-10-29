Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

ZBRA stock traded up $14.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.32. 25,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

