Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,685. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

