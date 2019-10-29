Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.30.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

