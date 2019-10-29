Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,747,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,819. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

