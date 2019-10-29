Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $685,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.25. 24,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.