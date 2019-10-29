Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 86 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.83. 4,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $138.44 and a 52-week high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

