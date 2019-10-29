Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 459,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.