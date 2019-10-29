Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,995 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. 420,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,489. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

