SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.24

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 35173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

SHECY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.