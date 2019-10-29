Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53, 502 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Get Shore Community Bank alerts:

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter.

About Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.