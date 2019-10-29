Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Grows By 16.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $364.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

