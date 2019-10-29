Short Interest in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Increases By 15.6%

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after buying an additional 1,411,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after buying an additional 926,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 398,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 808.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 339,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.