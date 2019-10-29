Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Drops By 34.8%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 457,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AZRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

AZRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,089. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

