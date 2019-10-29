Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Drops By 25.6%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 502,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

BLPH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.