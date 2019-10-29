Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Grows By 38.3%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 209,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castle Biosciences stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,672. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.