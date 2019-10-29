Short Interest in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Grows By 19.6%

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,486. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

