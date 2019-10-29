Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Decreases By 67.4%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 697,720 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 90.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

