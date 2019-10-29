Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Drops By 15.8%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 227,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CTXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 558,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,798,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,067. 58.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

