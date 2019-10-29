Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Drops By 55.3%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

