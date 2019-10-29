Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Drops By 21.3%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of EMN remained flat at $$78.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 918,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

