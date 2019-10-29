Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Drops By 53.3%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

