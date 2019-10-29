Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Grows By 22.1%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 26,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,517. Golar LNG has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

